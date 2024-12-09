Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: Comedian Kept Hostage in Meerut For 24 Hours

Meerut: Comedian Sunil Pal was recently kidnapped. A connection to Meerut has come to light now. It has been revealed that those who allegedly kidnapped Pal were used to buy jewellery using his name.

It has also been revealed that the alleged kidnappers had held Sunil Pal hostage for 24 years and made him blindfolded. They also made him transfer Rs 8 lakh online. The alleged kidnappers purchased jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh by using this amount and transferred it online to one Akash Ganga jewellers. After that, they released Sunil Pal.

Sunil Pal's wife had lodged a complaint at the Santacruz Police Station in Mumbai. According to sources, the account of a Meerut-based jeweller has been frozen.

Sources also said that the alleged kidnappers purchased jewellery worth Rs 2.25 lakh from a jeweller Akshit Singhal. The alleged kidnappers had taken the bills in the name of Sunil Pal and also submitted his Aadhar Cards and PAN cards for the purpose. They had also transferred the amount online from Sunil Pal's cell phone.

According to Akshit Singhal, he received a call from Mumbai Police, which informed him that his account was frozen. Akshit said he has also released a video of the eight kidnappers, who came to buy the jewellery.

SP City, Meerut Ayush Vikram Singh said that the Maharashtra Police have not contacted them so far. "Even Sunil Pal has not spoken about any place in Meerut. However, it is true that the accounts of some jewellers have been frozen. If Sunil Pal or the Maharashtra Police communicates to us, we will definitely take action," added Singh.

It is understood that the frozen account of the jewellers has been opened once again but the money transferred by Sunil Pal has been kept on hold.

On December 2, Sunil Pal was invited for an event in Haridwar and had come to Delhi by a flight. He was allegedly kidnapped after that. Sunil Pal had posted a video about it saying he was kidnapped between Delhi and Meerut.

Who is Sunil Pal? Comedian Sunil Pal has won the Indian Laughter Show. Then he also acted in films like Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, Bombay To Goa, Money Back Guarantee, Mai Hui Rajnikant, Dirty Politics, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.