Sundar Pichai Was Regular Visitor At 'Nool' Pandian's Bookstore In Chennai During School, College Days

Chennai: With shiny grey beard and red shirt, this is Pandian, who is seen bustling around his old book store. Fondly called 'Nool' Pandian, his Om Adi Parashakti Book Centre is known to be a destination for rare books. What's most interesting is that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has also visited their bookstore.

Om Adi Parasakthi, located at Kamaraj Salai in KK Nagar in Chennai, is operating here for the last 44 years. Housed in an area of 100-square-foot, more than two lakh books are stacked in rows. No matter what topic interests you, 'Nool' Pandian can get a book within a few seconds.

Sundar Pichai, an avid reader

Sharing his memories of Pichai's visit with ETV Bharat, Pandian said that the Google CEO was a bookworm as a child and read about a wide range of topics. Also, he always chose books meant for higher classes, he said.

"Sundar Pichai came to my shop and read books here. When he was studying, he would not only read texts prescribed in the school syllabus but also books from other fields. His house was nearby and he would often come here. After school, he would visit this shop and buy books. Also, he would spend some time at the shop reading books. When he was in class 10, he read books that were meant for much higher classes. He maintained the same practice even when he was in college. This habit of his has taken him to such a position now."

Advice to parents

'Nool' Pandian expressed regret that the present younger generation does not have the habit of reading. He said that parents should inculcate reading habit in their kids.

"My shop has a lot of basic books for children. Parents should not only buy books for their kids but ensure that they read them. They should always ask their children what they have learned from a particular book. Reading helps in boosting memory skills and imagination. Nowadays, whenever a child cries, parents hand over their cell phones to divert attention," he said.

He said that people who read books as children 40 years ago are now in leadership roles at major firms. "One has become an achiever by reading books. Our first search should be through books. If the information is not available in books only then we should go to the Internet," he added.

Reading on wide range of subjects

"Students mostly read what is required for clearing the exam. But we should also read books that are outside the syllabus. When we read what is required for the exam, the inquisitiveness of students gets reduced. Many people who have come to my shop are in important positions. Many have made progress in the cinema and industry. Prominent writers Jayakanthan and Indira Soundararajan often visited my shop," he said.

'Nool' Pandian said that the reading habit has decreased after the Covid pandemic, when digital classes started. Currently, the number of people reading Tamil books has decreased, he said adding, "We should read books in not only our native language but also in other languages. It is only when we read such books that we can know the culture and lifestyle of that place," he added.