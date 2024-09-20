Sultanpur Robbery: Uttar Pradesh STF Arrests 2nd Accused After Encounter

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the second accused in the robbery case here, following an encounter between STF and the robber. The gunfight took place under the jurisdiction of the Jaisinghpur police station near Shobhavati Inter College on the Moiili Peedhi-Bagiya Chauraha road.

The accused was identified as Ajay Yadav, alias DM, having a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was shot twice in his leg during the encounter and was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Yadav was absconding since the robbery on 29 August.

Before the villagers could comprehend the head or tail of the matter, the police took Yadav to Jaisinghpur Community Health Center, from where the doctors referred him to the Government Medical College Sultanpur. Police said that five cases are registered against Ajay, a resident of Singramau police station (Jaunpur).

Earlier, Mangesh Yadav's alleged killing in a police encounter led to a political row with the Opposition calling it fake and targeted at one particular caste. SP president Akhilesh Yadav had termed the encounter fake, saying police had shot him after considering his caste. Reacting to such claims, the Uttar Pradesh Police lashed out saying its action was “completely impartial and based on evidence”.

DGP Prashant Kumar said: “The police acted only after comprehensively examining the evidence IN the case, ensuring that all actions were conducted fairly and transparently. The UP Police is making diligent efforts to enforce Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime.”

On August 28, five-armed assailants barged into the jewellery store owned by one Bharat Soni at the crowded Tatheri Bazar of Chowk area in the town and decamped with ornaments and cash worth ₹1.5 crore around noon. To everyone's shock, the robbers crossed four police outposts without being noticed. The key suspect in the case, Vipin Singh surrendered in court.