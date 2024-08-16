ETV Bharat / state

Sultanpur Cobbler Ramchet Helped By Rahul Gandhi In Limelight Again On Independence Day. Read Why

On the evening of August 15, Congress again shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi with Ramchet with the caption “Azadi apne samman aur swabhiman ki” (Freedom of respect and self-respect). Ramchet can be seen on Rahul Gandhi's immediate right while two of his neighbours are on either side of the two.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Sultanpur cobbler Ramchet , who was visited by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his shop in Uttar Pradesh is in news again after Congress shared his photo with Rahul on Independence Day.

Ramchet, who has been running a shoe shop for the last 40 years was in the news recently. On July 26, Congress MP from Raebareli Rahul Gandhi, who was to appear in the MP/MLA court in a case, stopped at his shop and enquired about his well-being. The two also sat together and had a cold drink. During his stay at Ramchet's shop, Rahul Gandhi also tried his hand at stitching a slipper and also repaired a shoe.

Ramchet runs a shoe-slipper shop in a wooden kiosk near MLA Nagar Square of Kurebhar block. He repairs shoes as well as makes them.

Rahul enquired about his daily routine, expenses and how his life was going. Ramchet ordered a cold drink as a gesture of hospitality and Rahul Gandhi drank it with him. Rahul also repaired a shoe and stayed at the shop for about twenty minutes and left after assuring help. The next day, Rahul Gandhi fulfilled his promise as he sent a shoe-making machine to Ramchet.

Glad to receive the gift, Ramchet got two shoes of size 9 and 10 prepared for Rahul and sent them to the Congress leader within three hours. After receiving the gift, Rahul Gandhi called him to his residence and thanked him.

Talking to ETV Bharat Ramchet thanked Rahul for the assistance.

“Earlier we used to call him sahab, now we call him bhaiya. Rahul ji has said that we should call him bhaiya only. We have put the Congress flag on our shop. We are poor but we also are part of the society. In the coming time, we will take the party forward. Rahul Gandhi is a great donor for the poor, his visit will lead to the welfare of the poor. Bhaiya Ji has raised the respect of ours, our family, the village and the market to such an extent that we are blessed,” Ramchet said.