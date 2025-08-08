Sukma Witnesses Transformation As Surrendered Naxalites Embrace Skill Training

Sukma: Sukma, once known for the sound of bombs, gunpowder, and bullets, is now witnessing a transformation. Known as the heart of Naxalism, the surrendered Naxalites are being integrated into mainstream society by imparting training in skills and talents.

So far, a total of 200 Naxalites have surrendered in Sukma. Female ex-Naxalites have been receiving training in sewing, embroidery, and knitting. Additionally, they have been learning craftsmanship to help them build sustainable livelihoods. This shift has been made possible by the Chhattisgarh government's new Naxal rehabilitation policy. The ex-Naxalites have been engaged in hand embroidery, carving wood, repairing motors, and running beauty parlours.

Several surrendered Naxalites are now self-employed, operating small shops, service centres, and workshops after receiving employment-oriented training. The Niyyad Nellnar Yojana has further accelerated this change.

Sukma Collector Devesh Dhruv told ETV Bharat that since 2025, more than 200 Naxalites have surrendered in the district. Of these, most of the surrendered Naxalites have been given self-employment training.

"We have given training to surrendered Naxalites, including female Naxalites, in sewing, embroidery, knitting, beauty parlour operation and craftsmanship. Apart from this, the male Naxalites who have surrendered are being given training in carpentry, mobile repairing, computers, agriculture and animal husbandry," Dhruv said.

A surrendered female Naxalite, Anita Sodhi, said, "After surrendering, I am undergoing training in sewing. Soon, after completing my training, I will open a tailoring shop to earn my livelihood."

"Earlier, those who were afraid of me now call me Didi with respect. Now people are taking inspiration from me to become self-reliant," Sodhi added.

Another surrendered female Naxalite, Vetti Kanni, said, "Sewing skills are making us famous. Now we are busy improving our lives by leaving the path of violence. That is why we are learning tailoring."

Dhruv added, "Seeing surrendered Naxalites taking employment training, the thinking of other people in the area is also changing. Surrendered Naxalites are now not judged with hatred, but as capable and hardworking citizens. Village panchayats are making them partners in development schemes."

"Sukma is now moving forward with skill and not fear. The hands that used to spread violence here have now moved forward towards building the society. The winds of change and reconstruction are blowing here. The area that once smelled of gunpowder is now moving forward with the spirit of skill,” the Collector added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier reiterated the government’s firm commitment to eliminating Naxalism "at any cost." He asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government had set a target year of 2026 for completely wiping out Naxalism from the country. Shah underlined that while force remains a necessary response to armed threats, the broader solution lies in rehabilitation, dialogue, and inclusive development.

