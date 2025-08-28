ETV Bharat / state

Sukma Pota Cabin Shocker: Teacher Arrested For Mixing Phenyl In Food Prepared For Students

An assistant teacher was arrested for mixing phenyl in food at Sukma's Pakela Pota Cabin. During interrogation, he confessed, citing enmity with the superintendent in-charge.

Sukma Pota Cabin Shocker: Teacher Arrested For Mixing Phenyl In Food Prepared For Students
Sukma Pota Cabin Shocker: Teacher Arrested For Mixing Phenyl In Food Prepared For Students (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 28, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST

Sukma: The Chhattisgarh government had established several 'Pota Cabins' (temporary school hostels) to provide education to children in the Naxal-affected areas. However, these 'pota cabins' are now in discussion not for education but for distrurbing instances. Corroborating this is a recent shocker from Pakela Balak Pota Cabin in Sukma, where phenyl was allegedly mixed in food meant for children. Police have arrested an assistant teacher in connection with the incident.

On August 21, it was alleged that phenyl was mixed in the food prepared for students. Following this, Sukma Collector Devesh Dhruv ordered an investigation.

Based on the inquiry, a teacher Dujal Patel filed a written report at Chhindgarh police station. Police registered a case (Case Number 46/25) under BNS Section 109 and launched a detailed investigation.

During the course of the investigation, a team of police and forensic experts inspected the school, collected evidence and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. After gathering evidence, the team detained assistant teacher Dhananjay Sahu for interrogation.

Sahu admitted that he had mixed phenyl in the food. He told police he committed this act owing to his personal enmity with the superintendent in charge of the Pota Cabin. After his revelation, police seized phenyl from the spot.

Sukma Police produced the accused in court, which then sent him on remand for further interrogation.

