Sukhbir Singh Badal Re-Elected President Of Shiromani Akali Dal

Amritsar: Sukhbir Singh Badal was re-elected president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during the party’s general delegate session held at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in the Sri Darbar Sahib complex in Amritsar on Saturday.

Badal's name was proposed for the post by SAD's working presidents Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Gulzar Singh Ranike. Badal thanked the Sangat and said, "I thank all Punjabis, Khalsa Panth and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunity to serve Shiromani Akali Dal and I assure you that I will live up to the expectations and will even sacrifice my life for Shiromani Akali Dal. Shiromani Akali Dal prays for the progress of Punjab. Our Gurus have taught us to respect all religions".

He said since its formation 104 years back, SAD leaders and workers have made numerous sacrifices for the country, Punjab and the Khalsa Panth. Badal thanked Bhunder for leading the SAD during troubled times. SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the Shiromani Committee came into existence in 1920 and the SAD was formed to take up issues of the Panth.

On the occasion, tributes were paid to former Punjab Chief Minister Late Prakash Singh Badal. On November 16, 2024, Badal tendered his resignation from the party president post after he was found guilty of religious misconduct by the Akal Takht for mistakes committed by the SAD and its government from 2007 to 2017. In January this year, his resignation was accepted by the working committee of the party. The SAD, later, conducted the new membership drive.

Badal was declared 'tankhaiya' after rebel party leaders including Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC Jagir Kaur and other leaders had appeared before the Akal Takht on July 1, 2024, and sought forgiveness for four "mistakes" during the Shiromani Akali Dal regime between 2007 and 2017, including failure to punish those responsible for 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case. The Akal Takht on December 2 last year pronounced religious punishment for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders in the matter.

File photo of Sukhbir Singh Badal with his family (ETV Bharat)

Badal was born on July 9, 1962 in a Dhillon Jatt Sikh family in Faridkot city of Punjab. His mother was Surinder Kaur. He was educated at The Lawrence School, Sanawar and completed an MA in economics from Panjab University Chandigarh. He then did an MBA from California State University, Los Angeles. He married Harsimrat Kaur Badal on November 21, 1991. Harsimrat is also a politician and Member of Parliament of India from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency since 2009. The couple have three has three children, a son named Anantbir Singh Badal and two daughters, Harleen Kaur and Gurleen Kaur.