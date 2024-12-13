ETV Bharat / state

Sukhbir Badal Completes 10-Day Religious Punishment, Seeks Pardon At Akal Takth

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday reached Akal Takht to pay obeisance and seek pardon on successful completion of a 10-day religious punishment. The penalty was imposed on him after the Akali government’s controversial decision to pardon Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim and other governance-related missteps.

Accompanied by senior Akali leaders, Sukhbir Badal reached Akal Takht Sahib at 11 am on Friday, where an ardas (Sikh prayer) was performed. This marked the conclusion of the mandated service, which required him to “visit all five takhts to seek forgiveness.” The service ended with prayers and distribution of karah prasad at Sri Harmandir Sahib.

The party’s senior leader, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, expressed gratitude to the leadership for their support in completing the religious service. “We pray to Waheguru for the well-being of Punjab and the Shiromani Akali Dal. Such moments remind us of our responsibility towards the Panth,” he said.

Speaking on security arrangements, Cheema stated that police should ensure safety at all religious sites. He criticised lapses in the past, calling for proactive measures to avoid missteps that send a “wrong message to the world.”