Sukhbir Badal Assassination Bid: Narayan Chaura Likely To Be Produced In Court Today

Amritsar: Narayan Singh Chaura, who fired at SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal is likely to be produced in court by Amritsar police on Thursday. Police will also seek his remand. On Wednesday, when the accused was arrested, he said inside the Darbar Sahib that he wanted to punish the politician who had confessed to all his crimes.

Chaura has a history of criminal activities before and has served prison terms in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana and Chandigarh jails. Chaura was arrested from Jalalabad village in Tarn Taran on February 28, 2013 and his accomplices Sukhdev Singh and Gurinder Singh were arrested from Pandori village on the same day.

After questioning him, the police raided a hideout in Kurali village in Mohali district and recovered arms and ammunition. Cases were registered by police at the Civil Lines police station in Amritsar on May 8. He was also an accused in the Burail jail break case.

Chaura, who is a resident of Dera Baba Nanak and a former terrorist, was dissuaded by alert ASI Jasbir Singh who saved Sukhbir Badal who had a narrow escape. The SAD leader was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple. After the attack, he was whisked away by security officials. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the attack on Badal was foiled because of the alertness of police.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of media persons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.