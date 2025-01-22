Two Students Found Dead In Kota On Same Day

Kota: Two students allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday, police said. Both incidents occurred in the Jawahar Nagar police station area, they said.

First Incident: NEET Aspirant from Gujarat

The first case came to light in the morning when a NEET aspirant from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was found dead in her PG accommodation in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. The 12th-pass student had been living in Kota for the last five months to prepare for the Medical Entrance Exam (NEET-UG), a police official said.

According to the house owner's brother, Mahendra Nagar, the incident was discovered around 10 am when the mess owner went to wake the student but found no response. He prevented anyone from entering the room and immediately informed the police. On receiving the information, the Jawahar Nagar police and senior officers reached the scene and started an investigation.

The deceased student’s body has been shifted to the mortuary, and her family in Ahmedabad has been informed. Postmortem and further action will be taken once her family arrives. Jawahar Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Laxman Gurjar said, "The reasons behind the incident are yet to be revealed, and an investigation is ongoing."

This marks the fifth suicide case of the month in Kota, with four of the victims preparing for JEE and one for NEET UG.

Second Incident: JEE Aspirant from Assam

In the second case, a JEE Main aspirant from Assam was found dead in his hostel room in Mahavir Nagar First on Wednesday afternoon. This incident came to light after the student failed to respond to his mother, who had travelled from Assam to meet him.

According to police sources, the student was scheduled to appear for the JEE Main exam on January 24. When the student's mother arrived at the hostel and knocked on his door, the student didn't respond.

"The hostel operator and other residents were called to open the door, where the student was discovered in a suicidal state. The student was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary at MBS Hospital," they added.

This incident has been confirmed as the sixth student suicide case in Kota this year.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)