430 CRPF Jawans Die By Suicide In 10 Years

Hyderabad: Nearly 430 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died by suicide between 2014 and 2023, signaling an alarming trend in the armed forces.
A total of 52 suicide cases were reported last year among CRPF jawans followed by 43 cases in 2022. In the last 11 years, the least number of 29 cases were registered in 2016 and highest of 57 cases were recorded in 2021.
1532 suicides among CAPFs in 2011-23:
According to a report compiled by the Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Associations, a total of 1,532 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans have committed suicide from 2011 to 2023. The report also states that the number of psychiatric patients in the paramilitary forces rose from 3,584 in 2020 to 4,940 in 2022. This apart, 46,960 personnel from the six CAPFs quit their jobs in the last five years.
The Union Home Ministry had constituted a task force in October 2021 to address this issue. The task force's report stated that 80 percent of suicides occur when personnel return to duty after leave.
Reasons for suicide in armed forces:
Personal factors leading to suicides include death of a spouse or family member, marital discord or divorce, financial difficulties and inadequate education opportunities for children. According to the Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Associations, some of the reasons for the suicides are stress, domestic discord, financial issues, denial of leave and long separation from the family.
Steps taken by CRPF to prevent suicides:
- Buddy System: As per this system, two jawans are paired with each other to form a bond while working and staying together. Any concerning change in the behaviour of one of them is immediately noticed by the buddy and brought to the notice of seniors for help.
- Chaupal System: CRPF personnel and officers hold informal discussions mirroring the chaupal chats seen in towns and villages of India, wherein they openly share what’s on their minds. Seniors and subordinates come together to hold free-wheeling interactions without the fear of stigma.
- Grievance Redressal System: Grievance redressal has been made effective with easy access to supervisory officers. Leave applications and the sanctioning process has been made easier and quicker with the CRPF’s new e-leave platform on SAMBHAV app. It allows personnel to apply for leaves in one click on their smartphones. The leave sanctioning authority does the same to approve the request.
Few suicide cases in 2024:
In May alone, three CRPF constables died by suicide.
- May 22: 32-year-old CRPF constable Ankit Malik died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed pistol in Sarnawali village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.
- May 18: Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable of 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the high-security Circular Road bungalow residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.
- May 15: 38-year-old Narendra Kumar from Rajasthan died by suicide inside the Doyapore Camp in Udharbond in Assam.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
