ETV Bharat / state

430 CRPF Jawans Die By Suicide In 10 Years

Hyderabad: Nearly 430 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died by suicide between 2014 and 2023, signaling an alarming trend in the armed forces.

A total of 52 suicide cases were reported last year among CRPF jawans followed by 43 cases in 2022. In the last 11 years, the least number of 29 cases were registered in 2016 and highest of 57 cases were recorded in 2021.

1532 suicides among CAPFs in 2011-23:

According to a report compiled by the Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Associations, a total of 1,532 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans have committed suicide from 2011 to 2023. The report also states that the number of psychiatric patients in the paramilitary forces rose from 3,584 in 2020 to 4,940 in 2022. This apart, 46,960 personnel from the six CAPFs quit their jobs in the last five years.

The Union Home Ministry had constituted a task force in October 2021 to address this issue. The task force's report stated that 80 percent of suicides occur when personnel return to duty after leave.

Reasons for suicide in armed forces:

Personal factors leading to suicides include death of a spouse or family member, marital discord or divorce, financial difficulties and inadequate education opportunities for children. According to the Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Associations, some of the reasons for the suicides are stress, domestic discord, financial issues, denial of leave and long separation from the family.