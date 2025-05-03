ETV Bharat / state

8 Held In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist In Mangaluru: Minister Parameshwara

BJP workers take part in a protest against the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka ( PTI )

Mangaluru: Eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Hindu activist here, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with top police officials, Parameshwara said that eight people were arrested in connection with Shetty's murder. Following the murder, the VHP called for a bandh on Friday and shops were shut in Mangaluru city.