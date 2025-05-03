ETV Bharat / state

8 Held In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist In Mangaluru: Minister Parameshwara

VHP calls for bandh and shops were shut in Mangaluru city. The minister assured that strict action would be taken against people responsible for violence.

VHP calls for bandh and shops were shut in Mangaluru city. Minister assured strict action would be taken against people responsible for violence.
BJP workers take part in a protest against the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mangaluru: Eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Hindu activist here, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with top police officials, Parameshwara said that eight people were arrested in connection with Shetty's murder. Following the murder, the VHP called for a bandh on Friday and shops were shut in Mangaluru city.

Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to assess the law and order situation.

The ministers reviewed the security arrangements and appealed for calm, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence and disruption. (With PTI Inputs)

Mangaluru: Eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Hindu activist here, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with top police officials, Parameshwara said that eight people were arrested in connection with Shetty's murder. Following the murder, the VHP called for a bandh on Friday and shops were shut in Mangaluru city.

Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to assess the law and order situation.

The ministers reviewed the security arrangements and appealed for calm, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence and disruption. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANGALURUHINDU ACTIVISTHOME MINISTER G PARAMESHWARAVIOLENCE AND DISRUPTIONHINDU ACTIVIST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.