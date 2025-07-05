ETV Bharat / state

Sugarcane Farmers In Western UP Await Dues

Meerut: Sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh, particularly the western districts, are awaiting their pending dues from the sugar mills even as the political parties air their support to them.

Around 46 lakh sugarcane farmers are to be paid thousands of crores by these sugar mills. Although sugarcane is produced throughout the state, the top producers are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and Ghaziabad.

A farmer in his sugarcane field (ETV Bharat)

These farmers often dominate the political narrative and sugarcane remains a hot topic in almost all the farmer movements in the state. But the plight of sugarcane farmers has remained the same where they have not failed to deliver the sugarcane to the mills on time while their wait for the payments are prolonged.

There are 122 sugar mills in the state that have procured sugarcane worth Rs 35,000 crores in the harvest season. While the farmers have been paid 88.38% of the dues, the payment to the tune of Rs 4,000 crores is still remaining to be paid. Along with this are the dues of the previous seasons which together amount to a huge figure.

Among the mills, it is the private ones that have the maximum pending payments to make. In the current season, 12.5% of the payment remains to be done by them, while the figure for the dues for the corporation mills is 2.5% and the cooperative mills is almost 7%.

Sugarcane field in West UP (ETV Bharat)

Among the private mills, it is the Bajaj Group with 14 mills that has to pay Rs 2,300 crores as pending dues while Kesar, Modi, Oswal and Yadu Groups also have a substantial pending amount to be paid.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait told ETV Bharat, “The condition of the farmers will improve when they get their payments on time. The mills delayed their payments before and are still doing the same.”