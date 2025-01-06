ETV Bharat / state

Suffocation Deaths In Kashmir: Doctors Issue Alert, Call For Using Safe Heating Gadgets

Srinagar: In light of the heart-wrenching deaths of five members of a family due to suffocation in the Padrethan area here, the doctors have appealed to the public urging them to use the safest heating arrangements during the harsh winter months.

Officials claimed that the suffocation deaths were allegedly caused by a heating gadget. However, the postmortem of bodies was done and the report would reveal the exact cause of the deaths, they said.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Dr MY Tak, an intensive care expert, emphasised the need to adhere to strict safety measures in homes to prevent deaths due to suffocation or carbon monoxide poisoning.

“While it is essential to keep our living spaces warm during extremely cold winters, safety must remain the top priority,” he said. “We urge everyone to adopt heating methods responsibly and ensure vigilant safety measures to avoid incidents related to suffocation and electrical short-circuits,” Dr Tak, who is also President of the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), said.

Dr Masood Rashid, a senior anaesthetist, highlighted the need for awareness regarding heating equipment while making gadgets such as gas heaters, kerosene heaters, electric blankets, and blowers, without fully understanding their risks.