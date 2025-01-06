Suffocation Deaths In Kashmir: Doctors Issue Alert, Call For Using Safe Heating Gadgets

Srinagar: In light of the heart-wrenching deaths of five members of a family due to suffocation in the Padrethan area here, the doctors have appealed to the public urging them to use the safest heating arrangements during the harsh winter months.
Officials claimed that the suffocation deaths were allegedly caused by a heating gadget. However, the postmortem of bodies was done and the report would reveal the exact cause of the deaths, they said.
Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Dr MY Tak, an intensive care expert, emphasised the need to adhere to strict safety measures in homes to prevent deaths due to suffocation or carbon monoxide poisoning.
“While it is essential to keep our living spaces warm during extremely cold winters, safety must remain the top priority,” he said. “We urge everyone to adopt heating methods responsibly and ensure vigilant safety measures to avoid incidents related to suffocation and electrical short-circuits,” Dr Tak, who is also President of the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), said.
Dr Masood Rashid, a senior anaesthetist, highlighted the need for awareness regarding heating equipment while making gadgets such as gas heaters, kerosene heaters, electric blankets, and blowers, without fully understanding their risks.
“The lack of awareness or a callous approach can lead to disasters. Hotel owners must also educate tourists about the dangers of unsafe heating appliances, especially gas heaters and electric blankets, which are commonly used in the region,” he said.
The Senior Medical Officer in the health department and Vice President of DAK, Dr Arshed Trag, urged people to use heating gadgets responsibly during winter. He recommended the following safety measures:
- Ensure Proper Ventilation: Avoid using gas or kerosene heaters in closed rooms without an exhaust system, as it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Switch Off Before Sleeping: Always turn off gas heaters, oil-based heaters, and electric blankets before going to bed.`
- Annual Maintenance: Have heating equipment, such as furnaces, inspected annually by professionals to ensure they function safely.
- Avoid Overloading Circuits: Refrain from plugging multiple heating devices into a single socket to prevent electrical short circuits.
- Install Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Equip homes with carbon monoxide detectors, especially if using gas-based heaters.
- Keep Flammable Items Away: Maintain a safe distance between heating appliances and flammable items like curtains, papers, and furniture.
- Use Certified Devices: Purchase heating equipment that meets safety standards and has been certified by reputable organisations.
- Maintain Optimal Room Temperature
Another senior medico, Dr Owais H Dar, said the crucial thing was to maintain a safe temperature indoors, but safety should not be compromised. “Although keeping room temperatures at 19 degrees Celsius or above is important for a healthy atmosphere, especially for children and the elderly. However, the safety of heating methods must not be compromised. Proper precautions can save lives and prevent tragic incidents during winter,” he said.
He further urged local authorities and community leaders to organise awareness campaigns to educate the public about the potential dangers of heating equipment and promote the adoption of safer practices.
“Winter is a challenging time for all, but it must not come at the cost of lives. Let us pledge to prioritise safety in our homes and ensure a warm yet secure environment for our loved ones,” said Dr Aijaz Ahmad, a senior medical officer.
