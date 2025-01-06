ETV Bharat / state

Suffocation Deaths In Kashmir: CPI (M) Tarigami Pitches For Free Carbon Monoxide Sensors

Srinagar: A spike in suffocation deaths due to the use of heating gadgets has triggered widespread concerns in Kashmir, prompting Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) leader and independent legislator Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami to demand free carbon monoxide sensors for households.

Five members of a family, including three minor children and parents, died due to suspected asphyxiation in their rented room in Srinagar on Sunday. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the Valley.

The incidents of asphyxiation were reported in Kulgam, where a son, Nisar Ahmad Khan, died due to suffocation, and his mother remains admitted in a hospital. Last month, two labourers from Kupwara—Parvaiz Ahmad Khan and Mohd Yousuf Khan—died of suffocation in Srinagar's Qamarwari area.

On December 31, three persons were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a guest house in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday morning. Officials noted a charcoal heater in the room, suggesting asphyxiation as the likely cause.

“The government should formulate a policy to distribute carbon monoxide sensors at subsidised rates through local bodies,” Tarigami said.