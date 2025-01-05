ETV Bharat / state

Sudden Temperature Surge In Kashmir Melts Snow In Harshest Winter Period ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’: Here’s Why

Srinagar: Amid sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir due to the ongoing harshest winter period ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, several places in the southern part of the Valley witnessed a rapid temperature spike on Saturday, resulting in melting of snow, which shocked the residents

Many netizens on social media gave their unscientific theories and assumptions about the sudden change in weather and temperature. The major changes were witnessed in south Kashmir's Kokernag area.

This picturesque forest area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district is home to Jammu and Kashmir's freshwater trout farm and several meadows, as well as various sheep-rearing farms, the largest of which is in Daksum.

The area of Daksum, Ahlan Gadole, witnessed a bright shine, blue sky, and warm temperatures on January 4, while Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the two other famous winter tourist spots in Kashmir, also recorded an increase in day temperature.

Weather changes explained by data (Courtesy: Prof Shakil A Romshoo)

Weather Office On Mercury Rise

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reveals that the Gulmarg manual observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, which is 5 degrees above normal temperature; Pahalgam recorded 9 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal, on Saturday (January 4). Kokernag recorded a temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, an increase of 3.3 degrees.

The IMD adds that automatic stations of Kulgam and Anantnag also showed slightly higher temperatures since January 2.

Amid rumour mongering and many speculations being spread by netizens on social media about the unusual weather pattern, the weather department issued a clarification, explaining the change.