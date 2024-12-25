Puri: As the world celebrates Christmas today, internationally acclaimed sand artist Padma Sudarshan Pattnaik added yet another feather to his cap by creating a huge Santa Claus at the Blue Flag beach in Puri, Odisha.

Touted as the world's first such sand art, the Santa Claus figure has been made with sand and decorated with 550 kg of chocolate. Sudarsan hopes his latest creation will create a world record and a claim has already been made by sending an application to the concerned authorities.

Santa Claus With 550 Kg Chocolate: Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Eyes World Record With Latest Creation | WATCH (ABI)

He said no such sand art of Santa Claus using sand and chocolate has ever been made in the world. The art spread over 16,000 square feet is 160 feet long and 100 feet wide. It took Sudarsan and his students six hours to make it. Visitors can see the magnificent creation at Puri's Blue Flag beach.

"Merry Christmas - World's biggest Chocolate Sand installation Santa Claus, at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha. 550kg of Chocolates installation, on sandart, (160 feet long 100 feet wide), over 16,000 square ft area and took 6 hours to complete the art with my Students of our sand art institution," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Padma Shri awardee had uniquely extended 2024 New Year greetings to the citizens by creating a 25-foot sand sculpture of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath. Sudarsan had wished the people of the whole world a Happy New Year through this unique sand art. He created the sand art with the help of his students. A large crowd of tourists thronged the Puri Beach to see this beautiful sand art which was decorated with thousands of flowers.

"Devotees can come to the beach and have 'darshan' of Mahaprabhu through the sand art. They can also visit the Lord Jagannath temple and seek blessings on the first day of the New Year. I also prayed to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath that the New Year 2024 should bring happiness and prosperity to everyone," Sudarsan had said.

The 46-year-old artist entered the Guinness Book of World Records in February 2017 for making the world's largest sand castle. However, later his record was broken. He makes sand art on various relevant topics and they are liked by thousands of people, who visit the Puri beach in Odisha.