Bengaluru: SUCI (C) Demands Rollback of Bus Fare Hike, Stages Protest

Bengaluru: Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a demonstration today condemning the Karnataka government's decision to increase KSRTC bus fares by 15%. The protest took place in Freedom Park in the capital city, where activists raised slogans demanding the immediate reversal of the hike, which they claimed would severely burden the state's middle and lower-income groups.

Addressing the gathering, Gangadhar Badiger, a district committee member of SUCI (C), criticized the government’s move. “At a time when people are already struggling with rising prices of essential commodities like food grains and fuel, a 15% hike in bus fares is like rubbing salt into the wounds of the common man. Public transportation is a lifeline for the poor and middle class, and such a steep hike is unjustifiable. We urge the government to roll back the fare increase immediately in the interest of the common people," he said.

Vinay Sarathy, another district committee member of SUCI (C) expressed concerns about the state’s transportation policies. “The government appears to be creating an artificial narrative of financial losses to justify converting public transport corporations into private entities. People must see through this strategy and unite against such anti-people policies. Public transportation is a basic necessity, and making it expensive amounts to depriving people of their fundamental right to affordable mobility,” he stated.

Protesters also highlighted the broader implications of the fare hike, pointing out how it disproportionately affects those who rely on buses for daily commuting, particularly from rural areas to cities. “Poor people traveling from villages and taluks to cities for work and essential needs will be the hardest hit,” said Gnanamurthy, SUCI (C)’s North Bengaluru District Secretary. He also criticized the ruling Congress government, accusing it of following in the footsteps of previous administrations in implementing anti-people policies.