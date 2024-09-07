From Rs 50 Per Student To Lakhs Per Show: The Inspiring Journey Of Humorous Poet Shambhu Shikhar

Patna (Bihar): Shambhu Shikhar, a well-known humorous poet from Bihar, has come a long way since his college days, when he was mocked as "Bihari" by his peers from other states, to become a national legend.

His early struggles and bitter experiences sparked a fire within him, prompting him to pen the classic poem "Dhartiputra Bihari," which honours Bihar's rich legacy. The poem's enormous popularity made him the talk of the town those days, and this was only the beginning of Shikhar's rise to fame.

Rise to Fame

The success of the poem also led to Shikhar's participation in the program "Lapete Mein Netaji" in Dubai, where his recitation moved the audience to dance with joy. His performance went viral on social media, paving the way for his appearance on a private channel's show, which further boosted his fame. People appreciated his unique style and how he presented his poetry, which perfectly blended tradition and modernity.

Proud of His Roots

Even as Shikhar became famous, he never left his roots. He proudly talks about his native state and wears traditional Mithila attire, dhoti-kurta, on stage, showcasing his love for his culture. Born into a poor family in the Madhubani district, Shikhar earned opportunities to participate in prominent TV shows like the Great Laughter Challenge and Laughter Champion, inspiring many young poets. While his family was into farming in Batohi Kamat village, Shikhar never left his aim to go for higher studies. After matriculation, he decided to move to Delhi for further education.

From Tuition Teacher to Celebrated Poet

During his college days, Shikhar started teaching students to earn some money to support his family. However, it was his poetry that provided him the financial impetus, transforming him from a tuition teacher earning Rs 50 to a celebrated poet charging lakhs for his performances.

He participates in over 250 Kavi Sammelans (poetry congregations) annually, a testament to the growing popularity of this art form. It also shows that with determination and hard work, one can achieve greatness while staying true to their roots. He continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide, cementing his place as a global ambassador of Indian poetry.

The Evolution of Kavi Sammelan

Shikhar believes that Kavi Sammelan has become an industry, with a turnover of Rs 300-400 crores nationwide. He has performed in 23 countries, including the USA, Dubai, Vietnam, and Bahrain, spreading the magic of Indian poetry globally. The increasing popularity of Kavi Sammelans has led to a surge in the number of poets, making it a competitive field.