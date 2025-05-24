Rajasthan Madrasa Board Preparing To Include Operation Sindoor In Curriculum, Its Chairman Praises Col Sofia

Jodhpur: Chairman of the Rajasthan Madrasa Board, MD Chopdar, on Friday, said that preparations are being made to teach the success of Operation Sindoor by including it in the curriculum at the madrasas running under the Rajasthan Madrasa Board. The Board of Secondary Education will be consulted regarding this, he said.

MD Chopdar, who came to Jodhpur, told the media in an informal conversation that he himself came from an army family of Shekhawati, and that he wishes that the bravery shown by our army through Operation Sindoor should also be taught to the children of madrasas.

He said that when Col Sofia spoke on Operation Sindoor, everyone was proud of her. We will tell as many Muslim children as possible about her so that they will get inspiration, he said. For this, we will talk to the Secondary Education Board and include it in the syllabus, he added. "Especially girls should know about it. Colonel Sofia is the daughter of the Muslim community and holds such a big post. This will bring awareness in the society and children will also get motivation," he said.

Recognition up to class 10: The chairman said that 3700 madrasas are running under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Currently, education is imparted up to class 8 in these madrasas. "I had demanded from the previous government and I am also demanding from the present government that madrasas should be recognised up to class 10. So that dropouts after class 8 can be controlled. Chopdar said that at present work is going on on the modernisation of madrasas. Smart classes and equipment are available," he said.

MD Chopdar said that the previous government had given the order to regularize more than 5000 para teachers of the Madrasa Board, but the government did not return. An investigation into this was also done, he said. "The present government also wants regularization, but corrupt officials are creating hurdles in this and are constantly causing trouble. We also want that the teachers who are right and whose documents are correct should be regularized," he said.