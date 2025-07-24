Community Toilets Help Maintain Cleanliness, Sustain Families In Chhattisgarh's Sarguja

Sarguja: Community toilets are not only helping maintain cleanliness but have also become a source of livelihood for people in Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh.

Such toilets have come up in almost all villages of the district. Around 25 toilets have become a viable source of income for families in the district. The zilla panchayat of Sarguja has developed the 25 community toilets as model toilets. The toilets are built near shops which were distributed among sanitation groups.

The sole responsibility of the groups is to maintain the toilets. The groups' members do not even have to pay any rent for the shops. Samila of Puta village earns from his shop and maintains the toilet adjoining it. "We worked for a Swachhagrahi group and got the shop under the Swachh Bharat Mission," Samila said.

The interior of a toilet at a village in Sarguja (ETV Bharat)

Samila said the fare for using the toilet ranges from Rs 5 to 15. Baigaram of Rajpuri village said he was given a shop by the government for which he pays no rent. He maintains the community toilet beside the toilet and earns a decent income. "We earn Rs 15,000 to 20,000 a month and also run a CSC. We charge Rs 5 for using the toilet and Rs 10 for bathing," Baigaram said.

A community toilet with message on cleanliness on its wall at a village in Sarguja (ETV Bharat)

Janpad CEO Swachha Singh said several community toilets have been constructed in the district. Singh said if the toilets are not utilised and maintained, they may turn into ruins like several other such facilities in the state. He said shops near the toilets have been given to volunteer groups. A family that runs a shop in Rajpuri Kala earns Rs 20,000 per month, he said.

A community toilet at a village in Sarguja (ETV Bharat)

According to the census of 2011, the population of Sarguja district is 23.61 lakh. At present, the average population of the district is 25 lakh for which there are 450 community toilets which translates to one toilet per 5,500 people. The cost of constructing a community toilet ranges from Rs 12 to 16 lakh.

The interior of a community toilet at a village in Sarguja (ETV Bharat)

The toilets in the district are managed by Swachhagrahi groups which are formed with the approval of gram sabhas. The panchayats in the district pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 to the cleaners every month. The toilets have been built at tourist spots, religious centres and populated areas along national highways.