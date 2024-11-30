ETV Bharat / state

Substandard Ringer Lactate Solution Might Be Behind Maternal Deaths In Ballari: Karnataka Govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Department on Friday said the recent maternal deaths in Ballari are suspected to be due to the use of substandard ringer lactate solution that is administered intravenously to restore hydration and fluid balance in the body.

According to a statement, the solution was supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Ltd to Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd.

The health department's officials said a sudden spurt in maternal deaths was reported from the Ballari district hospital between November 9 and 11. The deaths were reported to have occurred following caesarean operations at the hospital.

Of the 34 caesarean operations performed in those three days, seven cases developed complications.

In a statement, the health department said that out of the seven patients who developed complications such as acute kidney injury requiring haemodialysis and multi-organ dysfunction, four died.

Two have been discharged from the hospital and one patient is recovering at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, it stated.

"There was a confidential review of the maternal deaths conducted by a team of specialists doctors constituted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences at the behest of the principal secretary of health and Family Welfare.