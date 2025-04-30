Subramania Ganesha Sharma Becomes 71st Peethadhipathi Of Kanchi Shankara Math

Kanchipuram: Subramania Ganesha Sharma Dravid from Andhra Pradesh took charge as the 71st and youngest Peethadhipathi of Kanchipuram Sankara Math on Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday.
The current Peethadhipathi of Kanchipuram Sankara Math is Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi. At a function held at Kanchi Kamakshi Amman Temple, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami administered Sanyasa and initiation to Subramania Ganesha Sharma Dravid, who was elected as the 71st Peethadhipathi of the Sankara Math at the Panchaganga Theertha Thirukkulam. Monks and ascetics watched the event from a floating raft at the temple's Thirukkulam.
Following the ceremony, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami and the younger Peetadhipath had darshan of goddess Kamatchi. Vijayendra Saraswathi named the younger Peetadhipathi as Sathya Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swami.
Later, the two Peetadhipathis were brought in a procession from the Kamatchi Amman temple to the Sankara Math. The younger Peetadhipathi was given a sermon after which he took charge of his new role. The Kamatchi Amman temple and the Sankara Math were decorated with flowers on the 71st Manamathi Vishvaya of the Sankara Math.
The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, Dinamani editor K Vaidyanathan, Thuglak editor S. Gurumurthy, former Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayan and Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath.