Subramania Ganesha Sharma Becomes 71st Peethadhipathi Of Kanchi Shankara Math

Kanchipuram: Subramania Ganesha Sharma Dravid from Andhra Pradesh took charge as the 71st and youngest Peethadhipathi of Kanchipuram Sankara Math on Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday.

The current Peethadhipathi of Kanchipuram Sankara Math is Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi. At a function held at Kanchi Kamakshi Amman Temple, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami administered Sanyasa and initiation to Subramania Ganesha Sharma Dravid, who was elected as the 71st Peethadhipathi of the Sankara Math at the Panchaganga Theertha Thirukkulam. Monks and ascetics watched the event from a floating raft at the temple's Thirukkulam.

Following the ceremony, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami and the younger Peetadhipath had darshan of goddess Kamatchi. Vijayendra Saraswathi named the younger Peetadhipathi as Sathya Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swami.