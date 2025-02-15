'Lying For Money & NDA Ticket,' Subhash Yadav's Elder Brother Refutes Allegations Against Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: Prabhunath Singh, brother of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Saturday refuted claims by his younger brother Subhash Yadav that their brother-in-law and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav had used the CM's residence to settle kidnapping cases.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prabhunath alleged Subhash of lying for money and an NDA ticket for his son in the upcoming Bihar elections. Questioning the timing of his younger brother's allegations he asked why he waited for 35 years for making the statements while he was enjoying power for 15 years. He added that it's actually Subhash who led the goons.

Subhash Yadav's Elder Brother Refutes Allegations Against Lalu Prasad Yadav (ETV Bharat)

"Subhash used to do wrong things at his residence. He was also involved in kidnapping and many scams. But today he is making false allegations against my brother-in-law," Prabhunath said.

He alleged that NDA has given money to Subhash and his son was assured of a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. Prabhunath stated that the NDA believes making such allegations may help them gain an advantage in the elections.

"Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi are like my parents. Lalu Prasad Yadav is the messiah of the poor. He has never done anything wrong and has always worked for the poor but today for money and to get a ticket for his son, Subhash is trying to defame his own sister and brother-in-law," Prabhunath added.

Recently Subhash Yadav accused Lalu Yadav of protecting criminals during his tenure as Chief Minister. He claimed that kidnapping deals occurred at the Chief Minister's residence. Subhash Yadav stated, "Sadhu Yadav and I are being wrongly defamed for the actions of the Lalu-Rabri administration, even though we have not committed any crimes. The truth is that during the kidnappings of the 1990s, Lalu Yadav facilitated ransom negotiations at the CM's residence to secure the release of hostages."