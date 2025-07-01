ETV Bharat / state

Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam Not To Be Cancelled: Rajasthan Govt Tells HC

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided not to cancel the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment examination, 2021, which was mired in allegations of paper leak and irregularities. In view of this submission, the high court has listed the final hearing of the case on July 7.

The bench of Justice Sameer Jain was hearing the petition of Kailash Chand Sharma and others.

During the hearing, advocate general Rajendra Prasad, representing the state government, presented the report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee and said that the recruitment cannot be cancelled at this moment. The report stated that 313 candidates were selected for the first time in a government service. Out of whom, only 35 candidates have been found guilty.

Taking the total posts into consideration, out of 838 candidates, only 53 have been found guilty and they can be easily separated. Thus, it is not appropriate to cancel the entire recruitment process, Prasad said.