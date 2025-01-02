Sub-Inspector Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Morning Walk In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A sub-inspector of rural police died of sudden cardiac arrest during a morning walk in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Thursday morning, officials said. He was taken to AIIMS when his health suddenly deteriorated, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Karni Dan (39), a resident of Bardanava Jagir of Balotra district, Additional SP of Jodhpur Rural Bhopal Singh said. Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police cancelled the inauguration program of the Kalika Unit of Rural Police to be held today.

The deceased is survived by his wife, 6-year-old son and mother. According to Bhopal Singh, Sub-Inspector Karni Dan posted in the special team of Jodhpur Rural Police was doing a morning walk in the garden in Krishna Nagar.

At around nine o'clock his health suddenly deteriorated and he was shifted to AIIMS, where he was declared dead, Singh added. Upon receiving the information, Rural Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi and IG Vikas Kumar reached AIIMS. Bhopal Singh said that Karani Dan joined the police in 2014. Before joining the special team, he was posted at Balesar police station.

According to Bharatpur cardiologist Dr Pal Singh Yadav, there has been a significant increase in the number of heart patients after COVID-19, especially among the youth. Earlier, mostly people aged 40 years or above used to come to the hospital due to heart diseases, but now young people aged 25-30 years are also arriving at the hospital. This situation is arising due to the problem of blood clots or thickening of blood after COVID-19, due to which cases of heart disease have increased even among the youth.

Dr Yadav said that to avoid heart diseases, it is very important to stay away from smoking, alcohol and other intoxicants. Apart from this, walking for 30 minutes every day is considered the best exercise for the body and heart. Prevention of heart diseases is possible through regular walks, he added.

