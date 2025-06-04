Sub-Committee Inspection Confirms Mullaperiyar Dam To Be Strong

Theni: A safety inspection of the Mullaperiyar Dam, located on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, was successfully conducted on June 3 by a team led by National Dam Safety Authority Monitoring Engineer and Sub-Monitoring Team Chairman Giridhar.
The crew travelled from Thekkady to the Mullaperiyar Dam by boat on the morning of June 3 to conduct the inspection. The data collected from the inspection conveyed some key information. The leakage rate of the dam was calculated to be 52.12 litres per minute and is considered strong with respect to the water level of the dam at 130.45 feet.
Out of the 13 gates in the dam, gates 3, 6, and 9 were examined and subsequently determined to be functioning smoothly. The report prepared by the Sub-Monitoring Committee is set to be sent to Anil Jain, the National Dam Safety Authority Chairman and head of the Main Monitoring Committee.
Also present in the team were representatives of the Tamil Nadu Government, including Mullaperiyar Dam Monitoring Engineer Sam Irwin and Executive Engineer Selvam from the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department and representatives of the Kerala Government, including Kerala Irrigation Department Monitoring Engineer Lethin and Executive Engineer Siji.
The Mullaperiyar Dam serves as a source of water for five districts, including Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram. The first flood warning is set to be issued once the water level reaches 136 feet after consultation with the Main Monitoring Committee.