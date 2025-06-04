ETV Bharat / state

Sub-Committee Inspection Confirms Mullaperiyar Dam To Be Strong

Theni: A safety inspection of the Mullaperiyar Dam, located on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, was successfully conducted on June 3 by a team led by National Dam Safety Authority Monitoring Engineer and Sub-Monitoring Team Chairman Giridhar.

The crew travelled from Thekkady to the Mullaperiyar Dam by boat on the morning of June 3 to conduct the inspection. The data collected from the inspection conveyed some key information. The leakage rate of the dam was calculated to be 52.12 litres per minute and is considered strong with respect to the water level of the dam at 130.45 feet.

Out of the 13 gates in the dam, gates 3, 6, and 9 were examined and subsequently determined to be functioning smoothly. The report prepared by the Sub-Monitoring Committee is set to be sent to Anil Jain, the National Dam Safety Authority Chairman and head of the Main Monitoring Committee.