National Teachers' Award 2025: Chhattisgarh School Teacher Proves Mathematics Can Be Fun

Durg: Mathematics is often dreaded by school students who dislike the numbers and the complicated formulae to solve problems. Dr Pragya Singh, a teacher at Hanoda Middle School has made Mathematics interesting for her students by teaching them the subject through snakes and ladders and other indoor games.

Dr Singh has been selected for the coveted National Teachers' Award 2025 for her unique initiative which has yielded encouraging results. Students who used to dread the subject now look forward to it and do not miss school even if they are sick. Dr Singh said children consider Mathematics as a difficult subject but it is quite simple. "We just need to teach them the right way," she said.

Dr Singh is the only teacher from Chhattisgarh to be selected for the National Teacher Award in the general category. She will leave for Delhi on September 3 and receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu on September 5 (Teacher's Day).

Dr Singh said she had sent her entries thrice times for the award, but something was missing in her presentation which did not quite impress the National Jury. "This time again not only did I send the entry but also prepared well for the interview," she said.

Dr Singh said she has constructed a Mathematics lab and park in her school. She encouraged her students to write numbers, integers and other concepts on the floor and walls. Then she took to indoor sports to make the subject interesting.

In snakes and ladders, the player climbs up on giving a correct answer and descends on a wrong answer. Dr Singh said she has also designed a special chess game for children so that they can easily understand the concept of exponents. This apart, she has designed models to teach prime numbers in a simple and interesting way. "I also added Mathematics to PT, Race, Balance and Team Games," she said.

Dr Singh said she has made more than 500 teaching and learning materials so far. She renovated the school at her own expense and created a print-rich environment so that the children could learn easily.

Principal of the school, Parmanand Devangan said it is a matter of pride that a teacher from the institution has been selected for the coveted award. "She teaches children with great diligence," he said.