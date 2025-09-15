ETV Bharat / state

Study Holds Illegal Construction, Mining Responsible For Disaster In Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: Rampant illegal construction and illegal sand mining have emerged as two major causes of the unprecedented rail related disasters experienced by Himachal Pradesh in 2023 and 2025. But the question remains who will fix the accountability for these acts.

A latest report by Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment has once again underlined that if proper action is not taken against illegal construction and illegal mining, its consequences can be serious. The Institute has also studied five nullahs (drains) of Kullu district that have been receiving heavy rainfall for some time leading to the flooding of Beas River and the devastation in Himachal Pradesh and also the plains.

This report has been submitted to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as well as the Himachal Pradesh government. The flooding of these drains caused havoc during the British period as well, calling for their detailed study. The experts at the Institute say the water from Fojal, Sarvari, Kasol, Hurla and Mohal nullahs gets absorbed in the Beas and the latter’s flooding wreaks havoc right from Manali to Punjab.

The study on these nullahs from 2014 to 2025 has been done in collaboration with UK's Cumbria University, Delhi University and Himachal Pradesh University. An expert at the Institute, Dr. Kesar Chand, said, "These drains are causing the most loss of life and property. In the rainy season, the water level of the Beas River increases due to them causing destruction even in the plains. In the coming days, the Institute will study the Aleu, Haripur, Manalsu, Badagraan and Chhaki nullahs that have become very sensitive in the Manali area and are now causing destruction."

It was disclosed that the British officials had surveyed the five drains of Kullu. In the latest study data was analysed from 1835 to 2020 and almost 200-year-old records available at the British Library in London were also consulted along with other research reports and literature. The study revealed that the British officers used to maintain a diary pertaining to the data of these drains.

Data on weather was procured from the Naggar Fold Station as well as Indian Agricultural Research Institute's regional station at Katrain. The study has revealed that from 1990 to 2020, the number of floods in these drains has increased by 68%.