Study Finds Zinc Deficiency In Soil Hampering Height Of Youngsters In MP

Gwalior: Decreasing presence of zinc in the soil is having an impact on the height of youngsters in Madhya Pradesh. This startling fact has come to light in a study carried out by Bhopal Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Soil Sciences (IISS) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The study has found that the zinc deficiency has impacted the height of almost 35 per cent of youth.

It has been found that a deficiency of zinc in the soil leads to a similar deficiency in the edible items grown in this soil and subsequently has a detrimental impact on the enzymes.

Agricultural scientist and present Vice Chancellor of Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia Agriculture University Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla who was associated with this research, disclosed that the study was carried out by the doctors from AIIMS along with IISS scientists and microbiologists in the three districts of Jhabua, Mandla and Betul. The sample comprised tribals, tracts of land on which they grew crops, the fodder they fed their animals, their food intake and the spices they used in their diet.

It was found that their zinc intake was 35 per cent- 40 per cent less than what their bodies needed. Ideally, zinc should account for 10 mg/kg among adults and 13 mg/kg among children.

Dr Shukla disclosed, “A statistical relationship was derived between the zinc deficiency in their bodies and the soil from which they produced their food. It is a well-known fact that a deficiency of mineral intake, apart from genetic factors, is responsible for a decline in height of youngsters.”

He added that a previous research by Dr AS Prasad had concluded that zinc deficiency hampers the height and weight of children.

The team of Dr Shukla, along with AIIMS’ Dr Abhijit Pakhare, Dr Ashvin Kouthnis and others, found during their cyclic analysis that 36 per cent of the sample had less than the average height (5’4” among men and 5’among women). This was a result derived from a specific area, but when the scope of the study was expanded across the state, it was found that almost 60% soil in Madhya Pradesh is zinc deficient. This deficiency is impacting the pulses, oilseeds and vegetable produce.

This has led to the state government coming out with an atlas depicting the zinc deficiency across the districts, and this has been classified into six parts. It was found that only 7 per cent to 8 per cent of the soil has adequate zinc. Ideally, the zinc presence in the soil should be 0.75 ppm (parts per million) to 2 ppm. Anything less than this is deficient, and more than 10 ppm is considered toxic.

Madhya Pradesh is known for its agricultural produce. There are four types of soil strata present. The first is yellow and black soil, the second alluvial soil, the third red soil and lastly a mix of alluvial and black soil. Alluvial soil was found to be the most zinc-deficient, while the level of zinc was also found to be decreasing in the black soil on account of the increased productivity of crops.

Dr Shukla said, “If the zinc deficiency in the soil can be overcome, this would lead to adequate presence of the mineral in the food items. The people will then not have to consume zinc supplements. A lot of research is needed on all these aspects.”