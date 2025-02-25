Study Feasibility Of Bringing Optical Fibre From Bay of Bengal To Brahmaputra For High Speed Data: Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to study the feasibility of bringing optical fibre from the Bay of Bengal through the Brahmaputra. Once materialised, it will prove to be a game changer in getting fast and reliable data in Assam, he added.

Sarma said this while sharing his vision on a thematic session titled 'I-Way to Viksit Assam' as a part of Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday, which was attended by Scindia.

Sarma said that as Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) are shifting their bases from Tier 1 cities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat will have several BPOs in the coming two to three years and there will be consequent requirement of high-speed data.

Speaking on the ever-increasing need of data, Sarma also referred to the announcement of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani of setting up an AI-enabled data centre in Assam and a similar data centre by HDFC, there will be a requirement of high-speed data.

Sarma said that Assam wants to ride high on the digital revolution started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam also wants to ensure that the benefits of digitalisation reach the last mile.

"Assam Government has an ambitious plan of connecting 25,250 villages with optical fibre," he said while urging Scindia to render his help so that the project can be completed very soon for the benefit of farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

Sarma further said that guided by the Prime Minister’s visionary roadmap, his government is committed to building an ecosystem that lays a strong foundation for transforming the digital landscape of the state.

"We aim to pave the way from I-way to a Vikshit Assam, unlocking new opportunities and driving holistic development across the state,"

he said. He moreover said that recognising the crucial role of the IT and telecom sectors in driving economic growth, enhancing education, and improving governance, the state government has taken bold steps to expand and modernise these sectors with its focus on bridging the digital divide, ensuring last-mile connectivity, and making telecom services more accessible across the state.

Referring to the upcoming Semiconductor facility at Jagiroad near Guwahati, he said that with the semiconductor facility being given shape in Jagiroad, Assam is becoming a hub of various opportunities.

Referring to Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran's interests of setting up a mobile manufacturing unit involving a financial outlay of Rs. 30,000 crore the youth of the state will get employment in the state itself without them having to go to other states to chase their aim in life.