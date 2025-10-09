Study Documents 283 Species Of Insects, Spiders In Kaziranga
KNPT&R director Sonali Ghosh said entomologists of Corbett Foundation proposed a rapid or photographic survey to address the challenges in documenting lower forms of species.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
Kaziranga: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPT&R) in Assam, famous for its 'Big Five' (one-horned rhinoceros, tiger, elephant, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer), has unveiled a new, richly diverse chapter of its biodiversity. A recent exploratory study has officially documented 283 species of insects and spiders within the UNESCO World Heritage Site's peripheral areas, significantly expanding the known inventory of its flora and fauna.
The findings were recorded in a survey report titled "Exploratory Study of Insect and Spider of the Woodland Habitat of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve", specifically conducted in the Panbari Reserved Forest under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, adjoining the Kaziranga National Park.
Sonali Ghosh, director of KNPT&R, highlighted the challenges in lower forms of documentation in a conversation with ETV Bharat. "We can count the numbers of rhinos, tigers, and other large animals in Kaziranga, but we struggle when it comes to the 'Lower Forms' — insects, butterflies, fish, and amphibians — because we lack established methods and expertise for their enumeration," she stated.
Photographic Survey of Insects
To address this gap, the Corbett Foundation, in collaboration with the KNPT&R authorities, proposed a rapid photographic survey led by entomologists. "That's why the Corbett Foundation, an organisation working in Kaziranga, proposed a rapid or photographic survey by its entomologists (insect experts). Accordingly, a system was put in place to collect data by conducting a photographic survey of insects over the past two years," Ghosh added.
She mentioned that the survey was conducted in the Panbari block, explaining, "Because in Panbari one can walk and roam for some time, which is not possible in other areas." Stating that about 283 species of insects were found in this survey, she said, "This is new information for us, and we can now say that we have 283 species of native insects."
Ghosh also revealed that this survey includes insects like beetles, wasps, a number of butterflies, moths, and spiders. "We are encouraged by this survey and will soon launch a survey focused only on spiders," she added.
The study documented a total of 283 species, including 254 insect species and 29 spider species. It states that this is an important step towards understanding Kaziranga's often-overlooked biodiversity and highlights the urgent need to take insect conservation seriously, especially as climate change accelerates species loss.
Key Species Count
The Kaziranga National Park Authority mentioned that the study found five species of butterflies and moths (30%), 40 species of ants, bees, and wasps (14%) and 35 species of beetles (12%).
It is noted that about 40% of insect species are declining worldwide due to deforestation, habitat loss, and climate change. While Kaziranga is celebrated for its 'megafauna,' the study shows that the park's resilience equally depends on the ecological functions driven by 'small pollinators,' 'soil aerators,' and 'natural pest controllers'.
Important Ecological Indicators
These insects and spiders are vital ecological indicators of a healthy environment, essential for seed dispersal, soil health, and plant regeneration. They form the strong foundation of the food web that sustains Kaziranga's wildlife. Furthermore, with changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures already altering habitats in Northeast India, Ghosh said the study serves as a timely reminder of protecting insects and spiders, which is critical not only for biodiversity but also for building climate-resilient ecosystems.
