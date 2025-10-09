ETV Bharat / state

Study Documents 283 Species Of Insects, Spiders In Kaziranga

Kaziranga: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPT&R) in Assam, famous for its 'Big Five' (one-horned rhinoceros, tiger, elephant, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer), has unveiled a new, richly diverse chapter of its biodiversity. A recent exploratory study has officially documented 283 species of insects and spiders within the UNESCO World Heritage Site's peripheral areas, significantly expanding the known inventory of its flora and fauna.

The findings were recorded in a survey report titled "Exploratory Study of Insect and Spider of the Woodland Habitat of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve", specifically conducted in the Panbari Reserved Forest under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, adjoining the Kaziranga National Park.

Hasselt's Spiny Spider. (ETV Bharat)

Sonali Ghosh, director of KNPT&R, highlighted the challenges in lower forms of documentation in a conversation with ETV Bharat. "We can count the numbers of rhinos, tigers, and other large animals in Kaziranga, but we struggle when it comes to the 'Lower Forms' — insects, butterflies, fish, and amphibians — because we lack established methods and expertise for their enumeration," she stated.

Kaziranga National Park is famous for its 'Big Five'. (ETV Bharat)

Photographic Survey of Insects

To address this gap, the Corbett Foundation, in collaboration with the KNPT&R authorities, proposed a rapid photographic survey led by entomologists. "That's why the Corbett Foundation, an organisation working in Kaziranga, proposed a rapid or photographic survey by its entomologists (insect experts). Accordingly, a system was put in place to collect data by conducting a photographic survey of insects over the past two years," Ghosh added.