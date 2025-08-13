ETV Bharat / state

Students Voice Safety Fears After Stray Dog Attack

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Two students from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University were injured after being attacked by stray dogs on the Bengaluru University campus during the morning hours. One of them is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital.

The incident took place between 6:30 am and 7 am near the Nagavara Bhavi side of the campus. The victims have been identified as Soujanya G.J., from Haveri, and Rega Nikshitha, from Telangana. Both are in their final year of the university’s integrated MSc in Economics programme.

According to university sources, the two were on their way to class when the attack occurred at two separate spots within the sprawling 1,000-acre campus. “We do not know what triggered the dogs. The victims were shifted to the hospital for further treatment, and they are recovering there,” a source said.

Soujanya sustained severe injuries and is currently in the ICU, while Rega is undergoing treatment for non-critical injuries.

Student Concerns Over Safety

Students say stray dog attacks have become a serious problem on campus. G. Lokesh Ram, a student leader and research fellow, claimed the university is home to hundreds of stray dogs.

“Many dogs caught from residential areas are sterilised and then abandoned here. It’s not just the mornings — it’s hard to walk on campus at any time of day or night. I estimate there are about 300–350 stray dogs here, and food is scarce for them,” he said.

BBMP’s Response

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner Vikas Suralkar Kishor acknowledged the students’ concerns but said that relocating stray dogs is illegal.