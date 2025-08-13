Students Voice Safety Fears After Stray Dog Attack

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Two students from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University were injured after being attacked by stray dogs on the Bengaluru University campus during the morning hours. One of them is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital.
The incident took place between 6:30 am and 7 am near the Nagavara Bhavi side of the campus. The victims have been identified as Soujanya G.J., from Haveri, and Rega Nikshitha, from Telangana. Both are in their final year of the university’s integrated MSc in Economics programme.
According to university sources, the two were on their way to class when the attack occurred at two separate spots within the sprawling 1,000-acre campus. “We do not know what triggered the dogs. The victims were shifted to the hospital for further treatment, and they are recovering there,” a source said.
Soujanya sustained severe injuries and is currently in the ICU, while Rega is undergoing treatment for non-critical injuries.
Student Concerns Over Safety
Students say stray dog attacks have become a serious problem on campus. G. Lokesh Ram, a student leader and research fellow, claimed the university is home to hundreds of stray dogs.
“Many dogs caught from residential areas are sterilised and then abandoned here. It’s not just the mornings — it’s hard to walk on campus at any time of day or night. I estimate there are about 300–350 stray dogs here, and food is scarce for them,” he said.
BBMP’s Response
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner Vikas Suralkar Kishor acknowledged the students’ concerns but said that relocating stray dogs is illegal.
“If there is a dog bite complaint, we keep the dog under observation for 10 days to check for rabies. For general complaints, we vaccinate, sterilise, and release them back to the same area. However, we have now set up observation centres in areas where repeated dog bite cases are reported,” he briefed.
It is to be noted that the BBMP had earlier faced criticism over a proposal to spend ₹2.88 crore to feed stray dogs chicken biriyani.
Supreme Court’s Stand on Stray Dogs
The attack comes just days after the Supreme Court directed civic authorities in Delhi and the NCR to take urgent steps to control the stray dog population.
A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan ordered that stray dogs be caught, sterilised, and shifted to permanent shelters, warning that any obstruction to the process would attract legal action.
“Infants and young children should not, at any cost, fall prey to rabies. People should be able to move freely without fear of being bitten by stray dogs,” the court has observed.
Large Campus, Growing Risk
The Bengaluru University campus, which also houses the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), sees thousands of people daily, including students, faculty, and residents from nearby areas who come for morning walks. Students say the sheer size of the campus makes it difficult to monitor and control the stray dog population, increasing the risk of attacks.
