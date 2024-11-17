Students, Teachers Of Sagar School Create World Record By Solving 100 Sums With Vedic Maths

Sagar: Students and teachers of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district created a world record by solving 100 questions through Vedic Mathematics formulae in less than the stipulated time period.

Nearly 180 students of DPS had to solve 100 questions through Vedic Mathematics in 10 minutes but they successfully completed the task in around eight minutes. Similarly, 22 teachers of the school had to solve 100 questions in eight minutes, which they completed in around seven minutes. Representatives of the Universal Achievers Book of Records and Future Kalam Book of Records, Chennai, who were present at the spot, announced them world champions.

Feat after 3 months of practice

DPS Sagar started their practice sessions three months ago and selected 180 students and 22 teachers for the event. All the participants have been practising for one and a half hours daily. To create a world record, students set a target to solve 100 questions in 10 minutes using Vedic Math formulae while the teachers had to do the same in eight minutes. It is said that arithmetic calculations involving addition, subtraction and multiplication can be solved in much lesser time using Vedic Math formulae.

Teachers who participated at the event (ETV Bharat)

Questions solved in less than stipulated time

The competition started as per the rules and regulations of the Universal Achievers Book of Records and Future Kalam Book of Records. Firstly 180 students were given 100 questions to solve in 10 minutes, which they easily solved in 08:08 minutes. Secondly, 22 teachers were given eight minutes to solve the questions, which they completed in 07:13 minutes.

School director Archit Bilhara said, "We got a three-month preparation time and after creating the world record we feel that we can do so in even lesser time. This is the first time we took this challenge and next year, we are targeting to create a new record by completing the task in lesser time with more number of students."

Application letters for world record (ETV Bharat)

Included in 2024 World Record

Babu Balakrishnan, founder of Universal Achievers Book of Records and Future Kalam Book of Records, who was present at the spot said, "A claim was made for two world records and both the students and teachers won the challenge. I have announced that world record has been created here and it has been published in this year's official book."