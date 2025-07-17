ETV Bharat / state

Students Slam ‘Violent Conservation’, Protest Adivasi Evictions In Nagarahole

Bengaluru: Students held a symbolic protest condemning the recent eviction of 52 Jenu Kuruba Adivasi families from Karadikallu, located inside Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The protest, led by the Community Network Against Protected Areas (CNAPA), came after forest officials demolished six huts on June 18, allegedly displacing families during heavy rains.

Over 250 officials, including armed Tiger Task Force personnel, were involved in the operation. Protesters called it a violation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006 and part of a broader pattern of militarised and exclusionary conservation policies.

“This isn’t conservation, it’s colonisation. They are displacing people who have lived there for generations, while allowing resorts and plantations to thrive in the same forest,” said Laxmi, a student protester.

In May, the evicted families had returned to the area led by J A Shivu of the Karadikallu Forest Rights Committee, to reclaim their ancestral land. The FRA recognises historical evictions like theirs as injustices requiring redress. But instead of recognition, they have faced demolition, surveillance, and criminalisation, Laxmi added.

“It’s shocking that even in 2025, we’re still watching armed forces destroy tribal homes. They are called encroachers on land their ancestors protected,” said Aratrika, another CNAPA activist.