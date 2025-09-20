Students Should Be Made Aware Of Difference Between Technology And Human thought: Stalin
The Chief Minister said the virtues of morality and honesty should be taught to students who should go beyond textbooks and learn out of textbooks.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday advised teachers to make students aware of the difference between technology and human thinking and asking them not to rely solely on Google and AI.
Speaking at a ceremony held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to mark the commencement of the entry-level training for teachers, Stalin said teachers do not just teach lessons from books, but also teach the students their experiences, thereby creating a virtuous society. "Therefore, the sense of responsibility that we are teaching the future pillars of the country should prevail," he said.
The Chief Minister said in today's era, several opportunities are available to learn any subject in depth. "It has become easier for teachers to take lessons. But at the same time, so many unnecessary things are available which should be discarded," he said
Stalin said," We must identify what's right for our children and students. Teachers should make them realize the difference between technology and human thinking by emphasizing that they should not rely solely on Google and AI", he added.
The Chief Minister said the virtues of morality and honesty should be taught to students who should go beyond textbooks and be made to understand literature, general knowledge, social discipline, environmental awareness, clarity on climate change, the need for alternative energies, etc.
"As much as knowledge is important for students, their physical and mental health are equally important. Teachers should not put too much pressure on students", he advised.
The Chief Minister laid foundation stone of 243 new buildings worth Rs 277 crore, and inaugurated 59 new school buildings built at a cost of Rs 94 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers KN Nehru, M Subramanian, Nassar, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, CV Ganesan and several government officials participated in the event.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Says Violence In Gaza Demands Global Action