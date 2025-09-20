ETV Bharat / state

Students Should Be Made Aware Of Difference Between Technology And Human thought: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday advised teachers to make students aware of the difference between technology and human thinking and asking them not to rely solely on Google and AI.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to mark the commencement of the entry-level training for teachers, Stalin said teachers do not just teach lessons from books, but also teach the students their experiences, thereby creating a virtuous society. "Therefore, the sense of responsibility that we are teaching the future pillars of the country should prevail," he said.

The Chief Minister said in today's era, several opportunities are available to learn any subject in depth. "It has become easier for teachers to take lessons. But at the same time, so many unnecessary things are available which should be discarded," he said

Stalin said," We must identify what's right for our children and students. Teachers should make them realize the difference between technology and human thinking by emphasizing that they should not rely solely on Google and AI", he added.