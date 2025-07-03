97 Students Of Residential School Suffer Food Poisoning In Gujarat

Dahod: Nearly 97 students of a girls residential school in Gujarat's Dahod district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning and are presently undergoing treatment, officials said.

The incident took place at Dhanpur Girls Residential School in Dahod on Wednesday night. The students started complaining of stomach ache, diarrhea and vomiting after consuming their meal last night.

Of the total 370 students of the residential school, initially 12 students were shifted to Limkheda common health centre. As the health condition of the students started deteriorating, 60 students were shifted to the hospital in five ambulances and health screening of the remaining students began in the hostel. But within a span of 18 hours, a total of 97 students were found suffering from food poisoning.

Early this morning, MP Jaswant Singh Bhabhor, collector Yogesh Nirgude and other officials reached Limkheda and met the students. Meanwhile, health condition of eight out of 97 students deteriorated and they were shifted to Zydus Hospital in Dahod while the remaining are being treated at Limkheda, Dudhiya and Piplode.

According to the provincial officer, instructions were issued late at night to stop consuming food and water at the hostel. Water and food were arranged from the kitchen of a nearby model school, he said.

The Food and Drugs Department has taken samples of water and food from the spot and sent it for testing. More than 10 teams of the health department have been deployed at different places for monitoring treatment of the students while the primary health centres of nearby villages have been kept on standby.