Students Of Amethi Institute Of Paramedical And Science Accuse Director Of Fraud

The students in their complaint accused the institute director, Prince Azam Khan, of duping them in the name of the ANM course.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : September 14, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST

Amethi: Students and parents of the Amethi Institute of Paramedical and Science on Sunday accused the institute's director of malpractices in the two-year Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) course.

The parents alleged that Rs 2 lakh each was collected from 36 students at the time of admission. However, registration and admit cards were not issued to 18 of them, even though their examination is scheduled for Monday.

In their complaint to Amethi police, the students accused the institute director, Prince Azam Khan, of duping them in the name of the ANM course.

"Despite taking Rs 2 lakh each, neither registration was done nor admit cards issued for 18 of us," said student Pooja Tripathi, who, along with others, staged a sit-in protest at the police station demanding justice.

Station House Officer, Amethi, Ravi Singh, said an FIR is being registered against the institute director under relevant sections of cheating.

Two people have been detained for questioning. Their identities are being withheld for the moment,” Singh added.

