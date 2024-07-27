ETV Bharat / state

Students In Kerala Schools May Soon Have Bagless Days Every Month

By PTI

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the weight of the school bags of Class 1 students will be between 1.6 kg and 2.2 kg, whereas the Class 10 students will be between 2.5 kg and 4.5 kg. Besides, the introduction of a "bag-free days" initiative in state schools for at least four days a month is under consideration.

Thiruvananthapuram: Children will no longer have to lug hefty backpacks to schools, at least four days a month if the Kerala government decides to go ahead with its new 'bag free days' initiative.

In view of increasing complaints about the weight of school bags, the state government is considering various measures to address the concerns of children and parents, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said.

The government would soon take a call on the issue of heavy school bags of students from Class 1 to 12 in the state, he said in a statement on Friday. Several complaints and suggestions are pouring in from parents and those who love the public education system.

Sivankutty said the textbooks are already being printed and distributed among the children in the state in two parts, with an objective to alleviate the burden. But, there are complaints that school bags are still too heavy, the minister noted.

Directions will be issued to maintain the weight of school bags of Class 1 students between 1.6 kg-2.2 kg and that of Class 10 students between 2.5 kg-4.5 kg. Apart from this, the introduction of "bag free days" initiative in state schools for at least four days a month is also under consideration of the government.

