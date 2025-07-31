Students In Chhattisgarh School Study Under Umbrellas As Roof Leaks During Rains

Surajpur: While on one hand Chhattisgarh government is promoting digital education, on the other, dilapidated school buildings tell a different tale. At a government high school in Davna village here in Chhattisgarh, students were seen studying under umbrellas inside their classrooms as water continued to drip from the broken roof. Such is the condition that chunks of plaster were found scattered around the room.

Built almost 25 years ago, the school building has allegedly become dangerously dilapidated, with water leaking from the roof and chunks of plaster falling during rains, putting the lives of school children at stake.

Condition of the government high school in Davna (ETV Bharat)

About 200 students study in this school in Davna. During the monsoon, they try to protect themselves by spreading large plastic sheets (membranes) or use umbrellas inside the classroom. Allegedly, the building has become so unsafe that many parents hesitate to send their children over safety concerns.

"Plaster falls from the roof every day. Studying here is scary. At times, our families don't let us come as they are afraid the roof might collapse," says Varsha, a student.

"Anything can happen to us. I request government to get this building constructed as soon as possible so that we can continue our studies," says Pooja, another student.

Although a repair fund of Rs six lakh was sanctioned, it was stuck after the model code of conduct came into effect during elections, consequently delaying the construction work.

Ironically, the school also has a projector for digital learning, but that too is now damaged and water leaks from it during rains. Rusted windows have allowed rainwater to enter the classrooms, further disrupting the studies.

Projector has been reportedly damaged due to water leak from roof (ETV Bharat)

When asked about repeated complaints, school staff avoided speaking on the camera. However, sources said higher authorities have been informed.

District Education Officer (DEO) said that students will be temporarily shifted to another building and that repair work will start after the monsoon season. "As model code of conduct came into force, funds were blocked from the government-level. The administration is alert to ensure safety of students. For the time being, classes will be held at an alternative safer place," said DEO Bharti Verma.