Odisha: Eight Students Hospitalised After Classmate Applies Fevikwik In Their Eyes

Eight young students of Salaguda Sevashram School suffered eye injuries after a classmate applied Fevikwik into their eyes while they were sleeping.
September 14, 2025
Kandhamal: Eight hostel students in Odisha's Kandhamal district suffered eye injuries after a classmate allegedly poured Fevikwik, a strong adhesive, into their eyes while they were asleep.
The incident took place on Friday night at Sebashram School in Salaguda, Phiringia block, leaving the young students unable to open their eyes.
According to sources, when the children, all studying in Class III and IV, woke up on Friday morning, they were unable to open their eyes. Teachers and staff rushed them to Gochhapada Health Centre for treatment.
While one student recovered there, seven others were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Phulbani. Later, one of the victims in critical condition was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
On the instructions of Kandhamal District Magistrate Vedbhushan, the District Welfare Officer suspended school principal Vinod Sahu for negligence in his duty.
Premalata Sahu, a teacher at the school, said the incident came to light after the hostel peon informed the staff in the morning. Sahu said, “During the night, one of the students had brought Fevikwik and applied it to the eyes of other students while they were sleeping. We rushed them for immediate medical care”.
Salaguda Sarpanch Rohit Kanhar said, “The students were first taken from the school to Gochhapada Health Centre. However, many students did not recover even after receiving medical care there, so seven were brought to Phulbani Medical Centre. This happened because the principal and other teachers were not present at the school.”
