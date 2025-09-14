ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Eight Students Hospitalised After Classmate Applies Fevikwik In Their Eyes

Kandhamal: Eight hostel students in Odisha's Kandhamal district suffered eye injuries after a classmate allegedly poured Fevikwik, a strong adhesive, into their eyes while they were asleep.

The incident took place on Friday night at Sebashram School in Salaguda, Phiringia block, leaving the young students unable to open their eyes.

According to sources, when the children, all studying in Class III and IV, woke up on Friday morning, they were unable to open their eyes. Teachers and staff rushed them to Gochhapada Health Centre for treatment.

While one student recovered there, seven others were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Phulbani. Later, one of the victims in critical condition was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.