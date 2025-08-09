ETV Bharat / state

Students, General Public Walk In Torch Procession In Memory Of R G Kar Rape-Murder Victim

A protestor wears a head band that reads, �We want justice�, as she takes part in a rally on the eve of first death anniversary of the rape-murder victim doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday ( PTI )

Kolkata: Students of various medical colleges and members of the general public on Friday night took part in a torch procession in memory of the on-duty doctor who was raped and murdered inside R G Kar hospital on August 9 last year.

The torch procession, organised at the call of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF), started from College Street near the Calcutta University main campus to culminate five kilometres away at Shyambazar near R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"We will hold a night-long vigil at Shyambazar to demand justice for 'Abhaya', who suffered the brutality in the intervening night of August 8 and 9 a year ago," said one of the students participating in the procession.

The participants held placards calling for arrest and punishment of all those alleged to be involved in the gruesome crime that had led to protests across the country.

Slogans of "we want justice" reverberated in the air as the torch rally proceeded.

Many wore black headbands with "have not forgotten, will not forget" written on them, while some participants held the national flag in their hands.