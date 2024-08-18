Students from ITM, GIDA Build AI Human-Robot To Help Army Shoot Enemies On Border

As many as 12 electronic machine gun barrels have been installed inside the robot (ETV Bharat)

Gorakhpur: Students from the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM, GIDA) have designed a unique AI human-robot to ensure the safety and security of the country's soldiers, aiding them in giving a tough time to enemies on the battlefield. They have decided to send it to the Ministry of Defense via the college management.

Eight students from the BCA and BTech courses invented this robot that can fire bullets from a distance of 2 km. With a weight and height of 55 kg and 6.6 feet respectively, the robot is made of metal, steel, and fiber.

Aditya Madheshiya, Meraj Hussain, Neeraj Gupta, Priyanshu Gupta, Vikash Maurya, Sumit Gupta, Aarushi Srivastava and Sneha Pandey from the second year course constructed this robot at the innovation cell of the institute. The students have installed an 18 mm electronic machine gun on the robot's left shoulder from which soldiers can fire at enemies.

Speaking about the functioning of the robot, developers Gupta, Kumar and Srivastava said when in auto mode, the robot starts firing bullets as soon as it spots an enemy in front of it.

"As many as 12 electronic machine gun barrels have been installed inside the robot. It can rotate 360 degrees and target enemies from all sides and shoot them. However, if any soldier steps in front of the robot, it identifies the brave national warriors and locks its trigger," they said.

This robot can be deployed in bunkers built on the border. With its help, the army will not be spotted by the enemies. "The sensor installed in the robot will alert the control room about the arrival of the enemy. Gear motor arms, high power gear motor, metal pipe, camera, servo motors, RF remote control, 12-volt battery, and motorcycle parts have been used in the construction of the robot," the students said.

Built at a cost of about Rs 1,80,000, the unique device took six months to be prepared. Institute Director Dr. NK Singh said, "This robot will protect the lives and property of the soldiers on the border. The efforts of the students for the safety of the soldiers in the interest of the country are commendable. The institute will provide all possible help to the students to take their project further."

Institute President Neeraj Matanheliya, Secretary Shyam Bihari Agarwal, treasurer Nikunj Matanheliya, and Joint Secretary Anuj Agarwal congratulated the students on their success and wished them luck.