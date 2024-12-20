Students From Gadchiroli Miss Tragic Boat Accident In Mumbai By A Whisker

Mumbai: Wednesday, December 11 was ill-fated for many revelers whose lives were changed in a few seconds. But for 37 students from Gadchiroli, the day proved otherwise. They were scheduled to be a part of the pleasure ride in the same boat from Gateway of India that met with the accident. Providential dispensation was such that the students missed the ride by a few hours as they could not reach the spot on time.

On the day, the passenger boat Neelkamal was hit by a naval speedboat leaving 13 dead and over 90 injured. The incident happened near Butcher Island, about 8 kilometres from the Gateway of India.

However, the students, from Radheshyam Baba Vidyalaya in Desaiganj, Gadchiroli, who were visiting Mumbai for the first time as part of a school tour, and scheduled to take a boat ride at the Gateway of India, arrived two hours after the accident. Teachers accompanying the group decided not to inform the students about the incident to avoid panic.

Students From Gadchiroli take a boat ride (ETV Bharat)

“We chose to delay the boat ride to Thursday due to the weather. The students were unaware of the tragedy, but even if they knew, they are brave children accustomed to challenges in Gadchiroli,” said teacher Dudharam Nakade.

Hailing from a Naxal-affected tribal region, the students were touring Maharashtra’s key cultural and urban landmarks. Before arriving in Mumbai, they visited Pandharpur, Pune, and Alandi. Their Mumbai itinerary included the Gateway of India, Nariman Point, and Girgaum Chowpatty, followed by a visit to Shani Shignapur.

The students eventually enjoyed their first boat ride on Thursday afternoon and visited iconic Mumbai landmarks, including Nariman Point, Girgaum Chowpatty, and Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia.

The Mishap

At around 3:55 pm on Wednesday, a naval speedboat struck the passenger boat Neelkamal, triggering chaos in the area. Witnesses reported panic as passengers scrambled for safety. Boat mechanic Rafiq Surve, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, called the incident 'unprecedented and unfortunate.' “The speedboat should not have hit the Neelkamal. With two engines, it could have reversed to avoid the collision, but why that didn’t happen remains unclear,” Surve added. He also alleged recurring safety violations in boat operations, despite mandatory regulations.

A couple and their five-year-old son from Nashik were among 13 others who died in the tragic boat accident. All three family members had travelled to Mumbai for the treatment of their son, who was suffering from asthma. They met with the accident during the leisure trip.

The Navy, in a statement, confirmed the speedboat was undergoing trials when it lost control and collided with the ferry. This marks the second accident involving the Navy in less than a month. The first one happened in November where a submarine collided with a fishing vessel off the Goa coast, claiming two lives.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.