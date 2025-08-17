ETV Bharat / state

Students Explore Global Education Opportunities At Karnataka Study Abroad Fair In Bengaluru

The fair drew hundreds of students from across the state, highlighting the growing demand for overseas education.

Karnataka Government's Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in association with Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC), organized the International Study Abroad Fair – 2025 at a private hotel in Bengaluru
A display board on Study Abroad Fair at Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 17, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government's Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in association with Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC), organized the International Study Abroad Fair – 2025 at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

The event was inaugurated by Shivakantamma Naik, Chairman of KVTSDC, who said the initiative was designed to open doors for students across Karnataka. “This is a proud moment for the state. Students now have opportunities to study abroad with up to 50 per cent scholarships on offer. I appeal all students to make use of the platform. I am grateful to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for supporting the programme," she said.

A student seeking information on opportunities at a stall (ETV Bharat)

International university representatives shared the type of questions students raised during the fair. Geetha Kuruba, representative of North Texas University, USA, said, “Most students ask about engineering, AI, and pharmacy programmes in the USA. They want to know about facilities, courses at bachelor’s, master’s, and research levels, as well as the advantages and safety of studying at our university.”

Veena Verma, from the All American Institute of Medical Sciences, Jamaica, noted, “Students are generally curious about the duration of courses, the number of credits required, and the job opportunities available after graduation.”

An Australian college stall at the fair (ETV Bharat)
Pragati, representative of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, USA, explained work opportunities, “We encourage students to explore on-campus work. They can work up to 20 hours a week through assistantships. Off-campus work is not permitted, but students can gain experience by showcasing their talents on campus.”Students attending the fair expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities abroad. Laxmi, a final-year engineering student, said, “I never thought I would get direct access to so many universities under one roof. This event gave me clarity about my options abroad.”Humera, a PUC graduate from Bengaluru, added, “I was able to learn about scholarships and education loan facilities, which makes studying abroad feel achievable for students like me.” Vinod, a commerce student, said, “I had many questions about job opportunities after my studies, and I was glad to hear directly from university representatives.”
Application desk at the Study Abroad Fair (ETV Bharat)
Goutam, an aspiring researcher, shared, “The guidance on on-campus work opportunities was helpful. I now know how I can support myself while pursuing my studies.”

The fair drew hundreds of students from across the state, highlighting the growing demand for overseas education. More than 60 universities from countries including the United States, Jamaica, and others showcased academic programs, scholarships, and career opportunities.

Students at the Study Abroad Fair in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

In addition to universities, financial institutions including public and private sector banks participated by offering education loans at competitive rates, making global education more accessible for students from varied social and economic backgrounds.

A counsellor giving information on opportunities at University of Sussex, UK (ETV Bharat)
Karnataka ministers including Dr Sharan Prakash R Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Livelihood, Priyank Kharge Minister for Rural Development and ITBT and Dr MC Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education are scheduled to interact with students to hear their feedback on how the initiative has benefited them.

