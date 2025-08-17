Students Explore Global Education Opportunities At Karnataka Study Abroad Fair In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government's Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in association with Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC), organized the International Study Abroad Fair – 2025 at a private hotel in Bengaluru.
The event was inaugurated by Shivakantamma Naik, Chairman of KVTSDC, who said the initiative was designed to open doors for students across Karnataka. “This is a proud moment for the state. Students now have opportunities to study abroad with up to 50 per cent scholarships on offer. I appeal all students to make use of the platform. I am grateful to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for supporting the programme," she said.
International university representatives shared the type of questions students raised during the fair. Geetha Kuruba, representative of North Texas University, USA, said, “Most students ask about engineering, AI, and pharmacy programmes in the USA. They want to know about facilities, courses at bachelor’s, master’s, and research levels, as well as the advantages and safety of studying at our university.”
Veena Verma, from the All American Institute of Medical Sciences, Jamaica, noted, “Students are generally curious about the duration of courses, the number of credits required, and the job opportunities available after graduation.”
The fair drew hundreds of students from across the state, highlighting the growing demand for overseas education. More than 60 universities from countries including the United States, Jamaica, and others showcased academic programs, scholarships, and career opportunities.
In addition to universities, financial institutions including public and private sector banks participated by offering education loans at competitive rates, making global education more accessible for students from varied social and economic backgrounds.
