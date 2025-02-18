ETV Bharat / state

Three Students Die As Water Tank On Govt School Campus Collapses In Bikaner

The water tank was built by the gram panchayat on the campus of a government school a few years ago.

Three Students Die As Water Tank On Govt School Campus Collapses In Bikaner
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 3:23 PM IST

Bikaner: Three students of a government school in Rajasthan's Bikaner district were drowned after a portion of the water tank on the campus collapsed and they fell inside, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kedli village of Panchu tehsil in Bikaner. Some students were playing near the tank when it suddenly collapsed. Three girls fell into the water and drowned. Students informed the teachers and the incident was reported to the police.

The deceased, identified as Pragya, Bharti and Raveena, were all primary students, police said.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. Three bodies were fished out from the water. A huge police contingent has been deployed at the spot.

Chief district education officer Mahendra Kumar Sharma said information has been collected about the incident and two teachers are posted on the school campus. Also, the primary education officer Ram Gopal Sharma has been sent to the spot, he said. The tank was constructed a few years ago at the premises of the school by the gram panchayat.

Nokha police station in-charge Amit Swami said, "The accident happened as a portion of the water tank collapsed. Three girls, who were playing there, fell into the water and drowned. The bodies have been sent for autopsy."

TAGGED:

