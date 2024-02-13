JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan; Fourth Case Registered in Kota in 2024

Kota (Rajasthan): Cases of suicide among Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and medical aspirants across the nation are on a steady spike with the latest case coming to light in the Mahavir Nagar I area's Krishna Residency on Monday night.

The deceased Shubh Kumar Chaudhary (18), had come to Kota from Chhattisgarh to prepare for JEE main and advanced and resided in a private lodging. The answer key that helps candidates calculate their marks and check the expected cutoff of JEE mains and qualifying marks was released on Monday.

Chaudhary received the answer key and calculated his low percentile. Disgusted and sad, he decided to die by suicide at night, a day before the result was out.

Police received information after students found his door locked since the morning. When police personnel reached the spot and broke open the door, Chaudhary was hanging from the ceiling fan.

Sub-Inspector Laxman Mehra of Jawahar Nagar police station, the teenager had decided to die by suicide after checking his answer key. "As soon as we found him inside the room in that condition, we rushed him to the MBS Hospital, but doctors declared him "brought dead"," he added.

His body was then shifted to the hospital mortuary and a probe was launched as to why the hostel lacked anti-suicidal fans as per rules. Police has decided to thoroughly investigate the case and check foul play.

Last year, after the state witnessed multiple cases of student suicide in the region, authorities ordered hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans to stop students from taking their lives.

This is the fourth case of student suicide in Kota this year. Thousands of young aspirants visit Kota each year in the hopes of cracking the entrance exams for engineering and medicine, as the city serves as a budding center for preparation for these competitive tests in India.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)