Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room Of Telangana Varsity, Family Alleges Foul Play

A 17-year-old student of Pre-University Course-II in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies was found hanging in her hostel room at the institute's campus.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old female student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nirmal district of Telangana allegedly died by suicide on Monday, police said. The student's family members raised suspicion over her death and alleged that the hostel staff members were responsible for the incident.

The girl, a student of Pre-University Course-II, was found hanging in her hostel room at the institute's campus in Basar town by her roommates, a police official said. The girl is suspected to have taken her own life due to "family issues", according to a preliminary investigation.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the student and addressed to her parents and brother, has been found, police said, adding she was a native of Nizamabad district. Meanwhile, the girl's family members questioned why her body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem without showing it to them first.

They argued that the "suicide note" was also not shown to them and alleged the hostel staff was responsible for the girl's death. Further investigation is on, police said.

TAGGED:

