Student Sexual Assault Case: TN BJP Chief Annamalai Stages Whiplash Agitation

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai took a whip from his party worker and whipped himself repeatedly in front of his residence.

TN BJP chief Annamalai whips himself as he protests over sexual assault at Anna University (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 52 seconds ago

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a unique agitation here on Friday when he flogged himself condemning the ruling DMK and the state police over the handling of the case of sexual assault on a Chennai college student on Christmas Eve.

Clad in green dhoti, a bare-chested Annamalai took a whip from his party worker and whipped himself repeatedly, in front of his residence here, as the BJP members stood around him displaying placards condemning the police for the alleged leak of FIR pertaining to the woman's complaint.

On Thursday, Annamalai dramatically removed his shoes at a press conference here and announced that he would not wear footwear till the ruling DMK government is dislodged.

The former IPS officer had accused the state police of deliberately disclosing the identity of the girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that happened inside the state's premier technical varsity, Anna University.

TAGGED:

