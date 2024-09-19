Student Ragged And Sexually Assaulted In Dehradun School: Police Records Victim's Statement

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A disturbing case of ragging and sexual harassment has surfaced at a prominent boarding school in Dehradun, a city known for its educational institutions. The police on Wednesday recorded the victim student's statement before a magistrate, detailing allegations of sexual harassment by five senior students.

The student claims the incidents occurred on school premises, and despite complaints, the school management failed to take action. The police initially recorded statements via video call and later in person. The school administration has since met with the SSP to present their side.

The case was initially registered by an IPS officer, posted in Assam, who filed a complaint with the Dalanwala police station two weeks ago that his minor son, a student at the boarding school, was allegedly subjected to ragging and sexual harassment.

Following the complaint, the police recorded video statements of both the victim and his father online. Subsequently, both were summoned to Dehradun for further proceedings. On Wednesday, their statements were formally recorded in the Special Court POCSO.

SSP Ajay Singh said that the statements of the accused students will be recorded while taking the police investigation forward. Also, the officials and employees associated with the school management who have been named in the complaint will be questioned.

Authorities are under pressure to ensure a fair investigation, with General VK Singh and the Governor and Chief Minister weighing in.