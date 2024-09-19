ETV Bharat / state

Student Ragged And Sexually Assaulted In Dehradun School: Police Records Victim's Statement

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

The student claims the incidents occurred on school premises, and despite complaints, the school management failed to take action. The police initially recorded statements via video call and later in person. The school administration has since met with the SSP to present their side.

Student Ragged And Sexually Assaulted In Dehradun School: Police Records Victim's Statement
An anti ragging demonstration - File Image (IANS)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A disturbing case of ragging and sexual harassment has surfaced at a prominent boarding school in Dehradun, a city known for its educational institutions. The police on Wednesday recorded the victim student's statement before a magistrate, detailing allegations of sexual harassment by five senior students.

The student claims the incidents occurred on school premises, and despite complaints, the school management failed to take action. The police initially recorded statements via video call and later in person. The school administration has since met with the SSP to present their side.

The case was initially registered by an IPS officer, posted in Assam, who filed a complaint with the Dalanwala police station two weeks ago that his minor son, a student at the boarding school, was allegedly subjected to ragging and sexual harassment.

Following the complaint, the police recorded video statements of both the victim and his father online. Subsequently, both were summoned to Dehradun for further proceedings. On Wednesday, their statements were formally recorded in the Special Court POCSO.

SSP Ajay Singh said that the statements of the accused students will be recorded while taking the police investigation forward. Also, the officials and employees associated with the school management who have been named in the complaint will be questioned.

Authorities are under pressure to ensure a fair investigation, with General VK Singh and the Governor and Chief Minister weighing in.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A disturbing case of ragging and sexual harassment has surfaced at a prominent boarding school in Dehradun, a city known for its educational institutions. The police on Wednesday recorded the victim student's statement before a magistrate, detailing allegations of sexual harassment by five senior students.

The student claims the incidents occurred on school premises, and despite complaints, the school management failed to take action. The police initially recorded statements via video call and later in person. The school administration has since met with the SSP to present their side.

The case was initially registered by an IPS officer, posted in Assam, who filed a complaint with the Dalanwala police station two weeks ago that his minor son, a student at the boarding school, was allegedly subjected to ragging and sexual harassment.

Following the complaint, the police recorded video statements of both the victim and his father online. Subsequently, both were summoned to Dehradun for further proceedings. On Wednesday, their statements were formally recorded in the Special Court POCSO.

SSP Ajay Singh said that the statements of the accused students will be recorded while taking the police investigation forward. Also, the officials and employees associated with the school management who have been named in the complaint will be questioned.

Authorities are under pressure to ensure a fair investigation, with General VK Singh and the Governor and Chief Minister weighing in.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND SCHOOL RAGGINGDEHRADUN STUDENTSTUDENT SEXUALLY ASSAULTEDDEHRADUN RAGGING CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.